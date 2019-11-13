Some things are difficult to fully understand until you have to do it yourself. No matter how much you study something like maintaining a budget in a book, you don’t really learn how to do it until you find yourself having to balance bills, groceries and discretionary spending in the real world.
Brunswick High teacher Katie Chastain is using a program in her financial literacy class to help students learn the important skill of making a budget. The program is called the “Budget Challenge” and is a personal finance simulation played in real time over a 10-week period.
Students receive paychecks and bills in real time and are challenged to build a budget that allows them to pay their bills on time, manage a credit card balance and save money for retirement in a 401(k).
While the simulation doesn’t use real money, it has realistic features that students will one day have to deal with including online bill pay, direct deposit for paychecks, email bill alerts, 401(k) deductions and other real-world applications.
Most people aren’t particularly concerned about such issues until they have a full-time or part-time job. We imagine a lot of students right now aren’t worried about saving for retirement or paying bills, but it is important for them to learn this stuff now in a safe environment before they are out on their own having to figure it out for themselves.
The simulation also takes into account sudden events, like a car accident or medical emergency. Being prepared for such events shows why it is important to not only have a budget that you stick to, but also the importance of saving some so that you are prepared for the unexpected hardships that life can suddenly throw at us.
As important as it is to learn complex mathematical equations, history and other subjects, being financially literate is something students will use every day for the rest of their lives. It is also the kind of skill that shows future employers that their prospective employee is organized, plans ahead and is ready to handle any sudden change that may present itself.
Programs like the Budget Challenge offer a useful, low-stakes way to introduce students to these concepts so that they are ready when the time comes to manage money in the real world. Kudos to Chastain and her students for taking the challenge and gaining valuable skills in the process.