At a meeting last week, Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency Chairman Michael Butcher said it is “a new day for the URA.” Given the organization’s failures in recent years, we certainly hope this version of the URA stays committed to change.
This iteration of the URA wants to rebrand and refocus its priorities. Previously, the URA was tasked with handling three major properties — the Oglethorpe block, Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the old Perry School bus yard. The Perry School site has been developed into housing, and city government has taken over oversight of the park.
That leaves the Oglethorpe block, a prime piece of real estate in downtown Brunswick that used to be the site of the Oglethorpe Hotel. One of the reasons the URA needs a rebranding is because of its past dealings with the property.
When the Oglethorpe Conference Center was still the plan for the property, the URA’s handling of the site was atrocious. The design it approved would have cost $5 million more than the amount raised for the project through SPLOST. There were also major ethical concerns raised as the URA chairman at the time, LaRon Bennett, tried to get himself hired as the project manager for the conference center.
The city ultimately chose not to borrow money to continue with such a bloated plan. That part of the Oglethorpe block saga ended last year when voters overwhelmingly approved the city abandoning the project.
The URA’s stewardship of Mary Ross Park also raises concerns. It pushed hard to have a splash pad installed even though the pad would have severely limited the park’s ability to host big annual events such as CoastFest and the Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee. The city went along with the plan for a while, but rising costs and concerns from business leaders eventually convinced the commission to move the splash pad to Orange Park.
Now the URA will focus its attention solely on the Oglethorpe block. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson gave the URA some excellent advice how it should approach its new mission. Johnson told the URA he wanted it to be active in seeking proposals for the site instead of waiting for developers to come to them, and he also wants more transparency from the URA.
“We have to show our work as we go, we can’t just show the answers at the end,” Johnson said at last week’s meeting.
Right now, the agency only has four members. There are three spots available to people who want to help guide the URA on its new mission. Visit brunswickga.org/forms and select “Boards & Commissions application” for more information on applying to join the board.
We hope this new version of the URA has learned from the agency’s past mistakes. If it hasn’t, it will only hinder the progress that is being made in downtown Brunswick.