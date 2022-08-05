At a meeting last week, Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency Chairman Michael Butcher said it is “a new day for the URA.” Given the organization’s failures in recent years, we certainly hope this version of the URA stays committed to change.

This iteration of the URA wants to rebrand and refocus its priorities. Previously, the URA was tasked with handling three major properties — the Oglethorpe block, Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the old Perry School bus yard. The Perry School site has been developed into housing, and city government has taken over oversight of the park.

