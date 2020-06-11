The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, notes in a recent report on the Brunswick Harbor several inefficiencies in the accommodation of the large vessels that carry vehicles to and from the port. There are areas along the water route to Colonel’s Island, as well as at the Georgia Ports Facility itself, where it is difficult to turn the mammoth ships.
The Corps of Engineers notes in the same report that Colonel’s Island is the second busiest RO/RO facility (roll on/roll off) in the export of vehicles. Even more impressive, it’s the busiest of its kind when it comes to the import of vehicles.
Two facts that prompt this question: if the Brunswick Harbor plays such a significant role in the export and import of vehicles, then why are federal and state governments dragging their feet? Why not address the inefficiencies pronto?
According to the study by the Army Corps of Engineers initiated in April 2019, there are areas of the St. Simons Sound and Brunswick River that require some degree of widening. It is proposing to widen the channel bend near the Cedar Hammock Range and the turning basin near the docking facilities on Colonel’s Island, among other areas.
The project would be costly. In today’s economy it would run about $21 million, with the federal government forking out the lion’s share, 62.5 percent. The state would have to pick up the remaining 37.5 percent.
Of course, getting funding out of Congress for anything is about as easy as getting House and Senate Republicans and Democrats to hold hands and sing “Kumbaya” together. Then there’s the state, which has problems of its own. The COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on revenues, creating gaping shortfalls in Georgia’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal budget year.
Before either government says no to the project, though, they should know the $21 million investment would more than pay for itself.
The Army Corps of Engineers estimates in its report that the widenings would produce a savings of $79 million during the five-decade lifespan of the project.
There’s also a safety factor to be considered, as well as all the jobs tied to the port.
Given Brunswick Harbor’s standing in the vehicle transport world, Georgia’s federal and state House and Senate members ought to begin crusading for funding for the project immediately. It’s that important.