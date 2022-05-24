U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says if COVID-19 taught the nation anything, it was that America cannot rely on foreign countries for its manufacturing needs.
“A crisis abroad, be it a disease or military action, should not cause health and financial crises here in the U.S.,” he stated. “Unfortunately, that is our current reality.”
Carter is right, of course. It is the reason for the current shortage of medical supplies.
His idea is to offer incentives to get the industries in the states, which would be a homecoming for many. The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an incentive bill created by Carter that takes aim at reducing the nation’s reliance on China for medical supplies by having them manufactured in America.
Bringing back the ocean of jobs that have exited the nation will take more than a handful of eye-catching incentives. Companies that carted their business and manufacturing processes off to other nations did so, in a nutshell, for higher profits and less hassle. Free trade agreements granted by Congress to nations where workers are only a notch or two above what some Americans would consider servitude made setting up shop outside the U.S. just that much more inviting.
They fled the chokehold of government regulations, a list that Congress continuously added to year after year, and a government that was forever dreaming up ways to wring more taxes and fees out of them. They took flight from labor problems that destroyed, weakened or threatened the solvency of long-standing companies. They left to escape the swarm of lawyers circling them and waiting for a chance to capitalize on someone’s misfortune with a huge financial settlement.
If the nation wants to reel these relocated businesses and industries back inside its territorial waters, it must address the reasons for their departure. Otherwise, the country might as well forget it.
One final note: It is difficult to believe that a Congress that made it easier to peddle products made abroad in this country — and where it was once pitched to change the rules of product origination so that clothing made outside the U.S. could be labeled “Made in America” if the tag proclaiming it was attached in the states — would be overly eager to go that far.