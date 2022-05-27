In light of the recent national tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, it may lead some to wonder what is wrong with kids and teens today. Both shootings that left dozens dead were allegedly perpetrated by 18-year-olds. The alleged Buffalo shooter was arrested while the shooter in Texas was killed in the attack.
The youths of today are different than the youths of even 20 years ago, but this is not a new phenomenon. It is human nature for older generations to question the motivations of the younger generations. Still, it does an incredible disservice to the majority of young people who are just living their lives the best they can as they grow up in an ever-changing world.
If you want to look for the positive in today’s youth, you need to look no further than our special Graduation 2022 section that ran in Thursday’s paper. The students that have received their diplomas this month have gone through a lot to get to the next stage of their lives.
For starters, they have spent parts of three school years dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, they saw their school year grind to a screeching halt as the pandemic began to grip the United States. Schools closed their doors and went to virtual learning. Extracurricular activities such as sports were canceled. It was a time of great upheaval that the students adapted to as well as they possibly could.
When in-person learning returned the following school year, it was a much different atmosphere than before as certain protocols were put in place due to the pandemic. The situation was closer to normal for their senior year.
This year’s graduates have been through a lot, but they have adapted and succeeded in the face of adversity.
This year’s graduates have big plans for the future. Many will go to college, where they will be the next generation of doctors, lawyers and business leaders. Some will go into the military, where they will help defend our freedoms. Others will go directly into the workforce, where they will bolster a huge need for new workers in the Golden Isles.
We congratulate all the seniors who will make that faithful walk to receive their diplomas. We are grateful for their hard work and thankful to have parents, family, guardians, teachers, school staff, coaches and others who helped them achieve their goals.
There are big things ahead for this generation of graduates, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve in the future.