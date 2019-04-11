It sometimes feel like there are forces that are trying to put a wedge between Brunswick and St. Simons Island. There are people who live on the island who don’t care about what happens in Brunswick, while the same can be said for some that live in Brunswick when it comes to St. Simons Island.
That’s why we were encouraged when the former St. Simons Community Church dropped the St. Simons from its moniker as it plans to open a second location in Brunswick. Now called Community Church, the Brunswick location will be located in the Glynn Place Mall.
The new campus will be held in space that was formerly occupied by three stores — Gentleman’s Outfitters, Foot Locker and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service — for a total of 14,000 square feet. Jackson Hewitt is relocating to a different part of the mall to accommodate the church.
Jon Blankenship, who will serve as pastor at the new location, put an emphasis on the Brunswick location not being a new church, but an extension of the one on St. Simons Island.
“We’re one church with two locations,” he said. “We’re integrating the same things at both campuses. We definitely want to expand our influence.”
While the move is a great symbolic move for the community, it is also a very exciting one for Glynn Place Mall. The loss of Sears last year and the upcoming closure of JC Penney store in July are tough blows so close together. But the church opening a satellite campus at the mall has the current tenants excited.
“I’ve had a lot of good response from mall businesses,” said Andrew Altman, the mall’s property manager. “We’re all excited.”
Community Church could have just gone on at its current location, but it saw a need in the community that will not only serve its congregation, but others outside it as well. Some business owners and employees have already told Altman that they plan to attend Sunday services while Blankenship said he can envision the food court being full on Sundays.
The key word in community is unity. This decision by Community Church shows that the mainland and island can only reach their full potential when they work together, and not against, each other.
We applaud Community Church for embracing both the island and mainland as they spread their important mission across the county.
We hope other businesses and institutions will consider doing the same thing if the situation arises.