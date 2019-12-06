There is a perception in our culture that athletes are selfish showmen looking out for only themselves. That perception doesn’t match the reality of the professional athletes that have come out of Glynn County.
When you look at names like Davis Love III, Adam Wainwright or Darius Slay, you see athletes who are also committed to helping others in the Golden Isles. Love has done tremendous work through his foundation and also helped bring an annual PGA Tour event to the area. The RSM Classic just held its 10th edition a couple of weeks ago.
Wainwright, the former Glynn Academy standout and longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has given back to the area in a variety of ways. Perhaps his biggest donation was gifting 10 acres of land that helped Glynn Academy build a sports complex that includes a baseball field.
Slay, a former football standout at Brunswick High and currently a defensive back with the Detroit Lions, has also been a fixture in the area. For the last few years Slay has hosted camps in the summer and hosted a community event around Easter. Detroit also has two more Brunswick grads in its defensive backfield — Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker — who have also found ways to help out others in the Isles.
That trend is continuing this week as Frederica Academy graduate and Team USA soccer star Morgan Brian is giving her time and effort to help out one of the Isles’ best programs — Coastal Outreach Soccer.
For those who don’t know, COS was started as an after-school program in 2004 that targets underserved and low-income families and currently serves more than 200 children and teens between the ages of 4 and 18. The program has a 100 percent graduation rate since 2014 with many of its players earning academic or athletic scholarships to colleges.
Brian has been involved with COS for several years, including visiting with the students. She has been an inspiration to them as they get to watch her compete on the world stage with the U.S. Women’s National Team and win two World Cups in the process.
To help raise money to support the great work COS does year-round, Brian is participating in a question-and-answer session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. She will also speak to the students at Frederica today and hosted a clinic at the school on Thursday.
We are proud of all the professional athletes that the Isles have produced, and we are thankful that they continue to contribute to making this community a better place.
You couldn’t ask for better role models.