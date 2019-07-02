There is a large variety of summer camps offered in the Golden Isles. There are camps that can help kids and teens improve in a sport, expand their knowledge heading into the school year and indulge in their artistic sides.
While all of those camps are important and serve a tremendous purpose, the Boys of Summer camp deserves special mention. Also called the Minority Outreach Program, the organization concluded its 26th year Friday with a special graduation ceremony.
The program is offered to sixth and seventh-grade boys in Glynn and McIntosh counties. The opportunity allows them to spend the month of June on campus at College of Coastal Georgia.
The boys take language arts and math classes to help them get ahead for the next school year.
They also meet with mentors, hear from community speakers, participate in an etiquette luncheon and more.
The goal of the program is to help students achieve success in school while putting an emphasis on values such as respect and honesty. Floyd Phoenix, the program’s director, said the camp aims to transform their academics and develop leadership qualities.
“Our overall goal is to make sure they know their academics are going to play a very important role in their lives,” Phoenix said.
Mornings at the camp were spent with certified public school teachers and meeting members of the community. But before that, Phoenix and the program’s counselor Timothy Frazier would greet the participants as they unloaded from their buses and ask each one to shake hands.
The camp’s mixture of focusing on academics while teaching values such as respect and honesty has played a large role in the lives of students in Glynn and McIntosh counties. This year’s camp had more than 50 participants who will go into their next year of school with an advantage.
We salute the Boys of Summer and all the volunteers who have helped make the camp happen for the last 26 years. The participants are entering an important part of their academic careers. Giving them the building blocks to succeed now will pay dividends in the future.