Libraries are more than just a place where people can check out books. They offer experiences that you may not be able to find in other places.
That is especially true for the libraries in Glynn County. When you take a look at the community calendar or coastal scene that runs in our Lifestyles section, you will no doubt find several events that are taking place or being put on by our local libraries.
From lunchtime yoga to conversational Spanish classes and everything in between, the libraries support or host an array of activities that can help make lives better. Their most important endeavors, though, is helping nurture a love of reading among children and teens in Glynn County.
Learning to read is a difficult task to learn for children, and struggles can lead to frustration, which can affect how a child feels about reading. Children sometimes need an environment that allows them to read without the fear of messing up.
That’s why programs like the Marshes of Glynn’s Reading to the Dogs event over the summer was a tremendous value for children, who read to therapy dogs who will sit by the readers and listen to them no matter how much they struggle.
Programs like Reading to the Dogs and other events put on by the library help foster a love for reading that will hopefully continue throughout the children’s lives.
That effect is one reason why it is important to support our local libraries. Citizens will have a chance to do that this week with the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County August Book Sale.
The sale started Wednesday for members of the group, but it is open to the public beginning today. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale wraps up Saturday going from 9:30 a.m. to noon with a bag sale taking place from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale includes hardcovers, paperbacks, titles for adults and children, DVDs, audiobooks, and music CDs, fiction and non-fiction, as well as contents of the library book store. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
We are thankful that the Brunswick library and the St. Simons Island library have volunteer organizations that put on events like book sales to give back to the local libraries. The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island has raised thousands of dollars for the St. Simons library through its first book sale in the spring and also operates a used book store with funds going to the library.
Let’s show our commitment and appreciation to the Brunswick library and help out our Friends by buying some books this week.