The number of arrests made by game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources over the July Fourth weekend is a disturbing revelation. Too many boaters are failing to accept the fact that cruising on the water while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a dangerous combination.
It is a potentially deadly one at that. At the very least, it can cost an individual money, jail time and the loss of boating privileges.
Game wardens made 23 BUI arrests over the holiday weekend while patrolling state waters. For all anyone knows, the arrests may very well have saved the lives of the charged individual, his passengers and the lives of other boaters and their passengers. Alcohol impairs vision and quick reflexes. Everyone knows this, yet a small handful continues to insist they can handle drinking and piloting a boat unhampered.
Accidents happen, and all too often with loss of life. Some may recall the collision of two boats in the Wilmington River in Savannah over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. The alcohol-related accident claimed five lives, including the life of a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old.
While the memory of that fatal tragedy may have faded among boaters, you can bet it remains in the minds of game wardens. Because they don’t want to have to respond to another one, count on them removing legally intoxicated boaters from the water. They are more than willing to ruin your day before giving you the chance of ruining yours, a loved one or another boater’s day permanently.
The Georgia Boat Safety Act prohibits anyone from operating a sailboat, personal watercraft, water skis, sailboard or any boat or similar device while legally intoxicated or on drugs. For individuals under the age of 21, the limit is a blood alcohol level of 0.02 or more. For those 21 years of age or older, the blood alcohol level is 0.08 or higher.
Penalties may include losing the privilege to operate a boat or personal craft until completion of a safety program; a misdemeanor charge that carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or prison time for up to one year. A person operating a craft while legally intoxicated will be charged with child endangerment if a youth under the age of 14 is on board at the time of the arrest.
Stay away from alcohol and drugs while boating. Enjoy the day on the water and let everyone else enjoy theirs too.