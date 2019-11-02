Since the early morning hours of Sept. 8 the Golden Ray has sat in St. Simons Sound, attracting a lot of attention. Even though it has sat there for almost two months, there are still curious onlookers who flock to St. Simons and Jekyll islands to see what is still quite an impressive visual.
The ship can be seen from a lot of vantage points. If you peek out the passenger window while going across the F.J. Torras Causeway, you can see its red hull sticking out from the sound. You can also get quite the vantage point as you drive over the Sidney Lanier Bridge. The same is true for Pier Village on St. Simons, the Jekyll fishing pier and a dozen other spots in the area.
Some have even gotten a closer look from the sea, which is not surprising considering how prevalent boats are in the Isles. Unfortunately, some have gotten a little too close.
The Unified Command sent out a reminder this week that there is a buffer zone around the ship that boaters must abide. There is a 150-yard perimeter that shouldn’t be crossed so that the work being done on the Golden Ray can be done safely.
The buffer has been in place since the incident first happened, but Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Himes, spokesman for the Unified Command, told The News there has been an uptick in incidents recently.
Those who have violated the perimeter find out the hard way that they have done so, as they are intercepted by a boat manned by Department of Natural Resources or Coast Guard police.
Himes said that most of the boaters that have breached the buffer have done so accidentally. Some have also been unclear that it is strictly a no-entry zone and not a caution zone.
We understand the curiosity that surrounds the Golden Ray, but it is important to the safety of those working on the salvage operation that the 150-yard buffer is respected. The work that is going on, which this week includes placing 6,000 tons of aggregate rock around the vessel to further stabilize the ship and the continuing effort to remove all the fuel from the ship, is not an easy task. Imagine having to stop that work because a curious boater got too close.
So we echo the Unified Command’s messaage — give the crews the space to work. This process is going to take a long time, but it will take longer if the area is unsafe to work because of curious boaters.