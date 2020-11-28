Ever since the Golden Ray capsized in St. Simons Sound in September 2019, it has piqued the curiosity of many onlookers. How could it not? The sight of a giant car hauler sticking out of our pristine vistas is quite the sight to see. The St. Simons Pier is a popular spot for visitors and residents alike, but it’s not odd to find people taking the time to watch what’s going on with the Golden Ray.
Adding to the mystery around the vessel is that it has taken longer than anyone expected to remove. When it first rolled over, talk at the time was that it would be out of the sound by the end of the year. Clearly that didn’t happen.
The method to remove the Golden Ray, the one eventually picked, involves cutting it up into eight pieces and lifting it out of the sound. Getting started on the project took a long time. It looked like work might begin this past summer, but it was delayed until peak hurricane season passed.
The immense crane that is doing the cutting, the VB 10,000, arrived at the end of October with the process starting in November. It was at first expected that each cut would take 24 hours. That has proven not to be the case, but an update released Friday by Unified Command said the crews are getting close to finishing up the first cut that began weeks ago.
The engineering feat taking place to cut up the ship has been difficult to predict even for the experts in charge of the project.
The uncertainty of the project’s length no doubt has added to people’s curiosity. Some people, though, have let their interest drive them too far.
Unified Command told The News that it is having a problem with people respecting the boundaries put in place around the ship. Boaters trying to position themselves for a closer look at the ship are getting within the 200-yard perimeter around the environmental protection barrier that surrounds the ship.
Other violators are going airborne to satisfy their curiosity. Drones flying over the salvage site, prohibited anywhere near the ship, have also been a problem.
We understand people want to know what’s happening with the ship, but we encourage everyone to follow the rules and stay away from the work being done. If you are in a boat, keep 20 yards away from the protection barrier. And don’t fly drones over the site.
The work that is being done by the crews is dangerous enough considering they are using a giant chain to saw through the hull of a large ship. Let them concentrate on doing their job instead of boaters getting too close or drones flying overhead. More distractions will only lead to more delays in getting the Golden Ray out of our waters.