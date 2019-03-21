What happened at Thursday’s Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting should be concerning to all who advocate for government transparency.
The board was considering whether to waive the restrictions put on substandard lots for nine R-9 lots off Demere Road on St. Simons Island. During the discussion, the board members in attendance turned off their microphones to discuss the matter at the instruction of board chairman Phil Viviani.
“I will talk to my two associates here, and we will come up with a decision before we leave, so switch them off,” Viviani said.
Of course this act is not allowed under Georgia law, which requires discussions at public meetings to be held in the open with exception to specific categories such as pending or potential litigation; the purchase, disposal or leasing of property; certain personnel matters; or records that are specifically exempted.
County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif pointed out to the members that they have a quorum and any discussions need to be on the record. Two of the members turned their microphones back on, but Viviani did not.
The board also made a mistake by voting on a variance request before holding the public hearing on it. Leif again pointed out that a public hearing was needed on the item and asked if he had asked for comments from the audience, to which Viviani said “No.”
Viviani said the issue was resolved at the last meeting and they were just repeating what happened at the last meeting. The comment that makes us grind our teeth was when Viviani said “If you want to take the time to make a comment, go ahead. I’ll do that as a courtesy, but we are not changing the motion which has been approved.”
We would like to think that this was just a misunderstanding and not a county board intentionally trying to subvert the public’s right to comment on such matters. A decision should not be reached before a public hearing is held. It ruins the integrity of the system when these kinds of mistakes take place, if they are in fact misunderstandings.
If what happened at Thursday’s meeting was done intentionally, there should be significant consequences against the zoning board members for violating Georgia law and trying to conduct business away from the public. The citizens of Glynn deserve better than what happened Thursday.