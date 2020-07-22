While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone’s life, it has not stopped the regular demands on our medical infrastructure. One of the reasons why it is important for the community to contain the virus is to prevent our hospitals from being pushed to capacity by virus patients on top of other patients already in a hospital’s care.
One of the biggest and most constant needs for hospitals is blood. According to the American Red Cross, someone needs blood every two seconds in the United States.
Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured. The only source is the kind people who are willing to donate blood.
Unfortunately, less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate, and less than 10 percent of those eligible to donate actually do at least once a year.
This puts quite a strain on a system where red blood cells must be used within 42 days and platelets within five days.
Blood types like Type O negative red blood cells and Type AB positive plasma can be usually given to patients regardless of their type. There is a great need for these specific types, and they are often in short supply. Only 7 percent of people in the U.S. are Type O negative and only 3 percent of people have Type AB positive blood.
The demand for blood fell off significantly in April, when the pandemic was revving up and non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold. But with the resumption of most treatments and procedures, demand for blood has grown by 30 percent.
To help fill the need locally, several blood drives are scheduled over the next few weeks in Glynn and surrounding counties. In Glynn County, four drives are slated within the next week or so. The first one will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Jekyll Island Presbyterian, 1 Beachview Drive on Jekyll Island. Two are scheduled on the mainland — one from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, and another July 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut off Road, Blythe Island. A drive will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at Schell & Hogan, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island.
Northside Baptist Church on Chapel Crossing Road hosted a Red Cross blood drive Tuesday.
We encourage everyone who is eligible to donate to do so. Requirements for donating blood can be found on the Red Cross’ website at www.redcrossblood.org and vary depending on what and how an individual is donating. For those who meet the requirements, this is a great way to give back to the community. A single donation could help save up to three lives.