There is a cruelness to how fate treats those who put their lives on the line for their country. Those who do come home do so sometimes with scars both visible and invisible to the naked eye.
Even knowing the dangers, the men and women who serve do so because they are patriots that want to protect our way of life. That is why we will always hold veterans in such high regard. They put their lives on the line to protect us.
That is one of the reasons we proudly tip our caps to Kingsland resident Walt Peters, a 20-year veteran who served three tours of duty in Vietnam as part of a helicopter recovery team. Unfortunately, his time in Vietnam eventually robbed him of his sight, thanks to Agent Orange exposure.
But it didn’t take away his desire to help others. When Peters was seen on TV handing out America flags he could no longer see to soldiers returning home, he caught the attention of Randolph Cabral.
Cabral had created a braille version of the American flag that included the Pledge of Allegiance and allowed those who can’t see the chance to experience our majestic flag once more.
Peters would become the voice of the flag initiative. Through their collaborative effort, more than 100 brass braille flags and 12,000 paper braille flags were distributed around the world.
Peters’ words should inspire us all to do more for our country.
“I’m still serving,” he said. “I believe in our country. I believe in our flag.”
Peters and Cabral have combined to bring a unique experience to those who will never again get a chance to see the American flag flying proudly over a city, on a home or even in the tiny hands of a child at a parade.
The American Braille Flag project was recently designated as a nonprofit and is working too set up a website to market the flags nationwide and solicit funds to help more flags to be donated to different veterans groups.
We encourage everyone who can to support the effort. Let’s help those who defended the flag get to see it in a different, but still profound, format.
For information or to order a flag, call Peters at 912-210-0332.