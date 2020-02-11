Months that are dedicated to honor something or bring awareness to special causes present an interesting conundrum. Shining a spotlight on a worthy cause or remembrance is a great way to honor and bring awareness to the front of people’s mind.
Problem is, most of these dedicated months deserve to be celebrated the entire year, something we rarely do once the month ends. That especially pertains to Black History Month, which takes place in February.
The contributions that have been made to our nation by black men and women go way beyond what can fit in the shortest month of the year. In truth, black history should be celebrated all year, right there with other historical events.
History is easy to find in the Golden Isles, and the same can be said for black history. The tabby slave cabins on Gascoigne Bluff offer a peek into the past and show glimpses of what life was like back then. There are historic black churches that have been around for more than a century, including First African Baptist on St. Simons Island and Shiloh Missionary Baptist in Brunswick. There is Selden Park, which served as the center of African American culture and education for a huge part of the 20th century in Brunswick.
But history is more than places and buildings. It is also the people who experienced it. History is people like Cusie Sullivan, one of the best fishing guides on the Georgia coast in the early 20th century who operated out of a fish camp at the end of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island. Getting Cusie’s services though required speaking his language — Gullah-Geechee.
There are many stories like Cusie’s in the Golden Isles. We encourage everyone to dig deep into not only black history on a national level but also into the history we have right here in our own backyard. If you find an interesting tidbit we don’t know about, reach out to our history columnist Larry Hobbs at lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com so we can help shine a light on it.
We also want people to not limit paying respect to black history to a single month. Black citizens have fought in wars, helped advance technology and contributed greatly to our prosperous nation, often while enslaved or treated as second-class citizens. Their contributions deserve to be celebrated year-round, not just in the span of 28 or 29 days.