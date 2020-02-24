Congratulations to Jim Bishop, a recipient of the University System of Georgia Regent’s Hall of Fame Alumni and Distinguished Friends Achievement Award. The University System of Georgia bestowed the prestigious honor upon him and four others during a recent ceremony in Atlanta for their achievements, integrity and, above all else, their service and contribution to the world of academia.
The award is well-deserved. Jim Bishop is one of a handful of individuals whose dedication to state, community and education has literally changed the face of Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
When named to the Board of Regents by the governor in 2007, the first selected for that capacity in the First Congressional District from Glynn County in four decades, Jim Bishop went right to work. His goal: convince regents of what he and so many others at home already knew, that the community and region was ripe for a full-fledged college. Brunswick Junior College, as it was once called, was a two-year college in the University System of Georgia at the time. It helped a legion of residents boost their careers and improve their lives. It existed as a sturdy stepping stone for countless others desiring to pursue higher degrees.
Jim Bishop and others envisioned an institution that could offer the community more. The mild-mannered St. Simons Island lawyer dedicated himself to that task, and after some convincing, sold the Board of Regents on the idea. College of Coastal Georgia, as it is called today, is now a four-year institution. No longer do graduating high school students or older adults who want to expand their horizons need travel outside Brunswick for a college diploma.
A credit to his profession, community, state and nation, Jim Bishop has always been involved in education in this port community in one way or another, having filled the role of legal advisor for the Glynn County Board of Education for years. He was more than just the public school system’s lawyer. He was one of its best friends, having served the students and their parents with honor and dignity, even in the stormiest of times.
Oh, yes, we’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Mary Bishop, his wife of 55 years. In a recent news article, Jim Bishop referred to her as his North Star, the person who “keeps me on course all the time.” We’re glad she did.