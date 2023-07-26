Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. That backbone has been stressed to its breaking point the past few years, and small businesses of all types — including newspapers — could use some help.

That help could come in the form of a bipartisan bill that was recently introduced in Congress. The Community News & Small Business Support Act could offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses. The legislation would provide local businesses with fewer than 50 employees a five-year, nonrefundable tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the subsequent four years based on their spending level with local newspapers and local media.

