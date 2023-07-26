Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. That backbone has been stressed to its breaking point the past few years, and small businesses of all types — including newspapers — could use some help.
That help could come in the form of a bipartisan bill that was recently introduced in Congress. The Community News & Small Business Support Act could offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses. The legislation would provide local businesses with fewer than 50 employees a five-year, nonrefundable tax credit of up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500 in the subsequent four years based on their spending level with local newspapers and local media.
Recent surveys show how this legislation could benefit both small businesses and local newspapers.
A study for America’s Newspaper from an independent research firm showed that 79% of Americans read/use local news to stay informed about their communities. Participants told the researchers that they rely on their local newspaper for things like feeling connected to their community, deciding where they stand on local issues and finding places and things to do.
The study also shows that six out of 10 American adults use newspaper advertising when distinguishing which brands, products and local services they want to buy. Newspaper readers are also twice as likely to purchase products from a number of important advertising categories, including automobiles, trucks and SUVs; home furnishings; home improvement products and services; and home services like pest control, plumbing, heating and others.
By advertising with local newspapers, local businesses can gain a lot of attention from potential customers and get a tax break for doing so. Newspapers would also receive a tax credit to be used to compensate journalists, covering 50% of compensation in the first year and 30% — up to $50,000 — in the following four years. This would also only apply to community newspapers with fewer than 750 employees. Newspapers that don’t spend the credit correctly will not get it.
This bill is a win-win for both businesses and newspapers, but those who will benefit the most are the people in the community. The bill will allow newspapers to continue to do the important work of keeping their community informed with accurate, up-to-date information on a variety of topics in a world where more and more bad actors are passing fiction off as the truth online and on social media.
We encourage our local delegation — Rep. Buddy Carter and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — to embrace this bipartisan bill, and we urge our readers to show their support for the bill by reaching out to our local representative and senators.