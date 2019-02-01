Powerful words have a way of touching the heart, whether they are spoken or written down. They can evoke a time and place while at the same time resonate with the world we live in now.
That’s one of the reasons Heather Heath picked the books she did for this year’s Big Read, a national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts that aims to broaden our understanding of our world by sharing a good book. She coordinates the program locally along with partners including College of Coastal Georgia, Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Three Rivers Regional Library System.
For adults, Heath picked “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.
“Many of the themes that the novel addresses are universal — racism, family dynamics, the need to belong, the search for identity — topics that are difficult to discuss but need to be addressed,” Heath said.
The books chosen for younger readers also incorporate a message of understanding and supporting racial diversity. “Zen Shorts” by John J. Muth was chosen for the Little Read book for elementary students, and “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio was picked for teens.
There will be plenty of events surrounding the Big Read that touch on the issues expressed in the books selected.
It kicks off at 5 p.m. today at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick with what Heath and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities title “A Cultural Tasting” that will incorporate various downtown locations.
“I hope the events will encourage people to pick up the novel, celebrate and share what makes us similar and what makes us different as human beings, and hopefully allow those things not said, to be said,” Heath said.
This year’s Big Read does include a great message in that we should treat everybody the same, no matter what race, gender or any other stupid reason used to discriminate against our fellow humans.
We encourage everyone to join in this year’s Big Read and join in on the discussions that the books present. This is a great chance for us to see we are all the same through our love of reading.