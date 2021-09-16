President Joe Biden donned the hat as the nation’s biggest bully when he ordered more than 100 million Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 whether they want to or not. It is the policy of a panicked leader who spent much of last year accusing then-President Donald Trump of letting the potentially deadly virus get out of hand.
The problem was never policy. It is and has always been the mixed messages from the scientific community and the endless globs of false information showing up on social media.
Now, though, President Biden is making it a matter of policy by requiring mandatory vaccination shots for a huge chunk of the nation’s population. The mandate includes businesses with 100 or more employees. Many of them are still trying to figure out how to go about complying with the executive order.
Among those in D.C. who staunchly oppose forcing men and women to line up for shots is U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the First District’s voice in Washington. Carter began a written rant against the order with this quote from one of the nation’s more enlightened founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson: “When the people fear the government, tyranny has found victory. The federal government is our servant, not our master!” How appropriate in this case.
The president’s goal is for the nation to attain what the science community refers to as “herd immunity.” In theory, the magic proportion of vaccinated Americans to reach that objective is 75 percent. The county is still a good distance from that point.
Forcing people to roll up their sleeves for a vaccination shot is just wrong, regardless of the president’s intentions.
The Food and Drug Administration initially approved vaccines for emergency use long before giving Pfizer final approval. The normal process of clearing new vaccinations for use was not completed until just a few weeks ago, on Aug. 30. Warranted or not, the months the vaccine had emergency clearance only fueled uncertainty among many and fed speculation that cast both fear and doubt about the safety of the vaccine in the minds of many Americans.
There is nothing wrong with the president urging people to get vaccinated and, as an extra precautionary measure, adhere to the advice of health officials about masks, safe distance and hand washing. Southeast Georgia Health System and the health department have and continue to do so. Others have as well, including The News on this very page.
But force them? No.
The former administration never resorted to this extreme action. President Biden shouldn’t have either.