The Biden Administration’s challenge to a court ruling that is forcing thousands of immigrants to remain in Mexico until properly processed for entry into the United States is just another example of just how out of touch Washington politicians are with their own confusing policies and the real world.
It makes little sense when the same administration is taking a more protective stance on legal travel in and out of the nation. While the administration is extending its nonessential travel ban at the nation’s borders with Canada and Mexico, citing fear of further spread of the sometimes-fatal COVID-19 variant, it is fighting the courts to allow upwards of 68,000 immigrants into the country, many from Central America.
Just how is this nation supposed to take the word of Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, when he states this with a serious face during a recent press briefing on legal travel in and out of the U.S.: “The interagency working groups are currently developing a policy process, and we will be ready when it is the right time to consider reopening travel, and that’ll be guided, as always, by the science and the public health.”
The administration is bent on using science and public health considerations in determining legal travel across borders. That’s how it should be, especially given the problems popping up across the country with the COVID-19 variant. From the administration’s recent filing with the court, the only conclusion one can draw is it does not feel science and the health of Americans are important factors when it comes to dealing with immigrants.
This is not the time to be admitting 68,000 untested individuals into the states. The number of cases in communities across the nation, including Glynn County and the other seven counties in the Coastal Health District, continues to grow. No one knows when — or even how — it will end.
It just doesn’t make sense to restrict the legal flow of travelers in and out of the nation but open the door wide to others.
Few can truly fault immigrants for wanting to come to America. Despite what some rabble-rousers say about this country — and, it should be noted, no rabble-rouser is eager to leave — it remains the land of opportunity.