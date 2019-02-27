The deeper a team goes in the state basketball playoffs, the tougher the competition gets. That’s when a team needs every advantage it can get — like a raucous home crowd.
That’s what we hope to see today when the Brunswick High boys take on Douglas County for a spot in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the Glynn Academy girls won’t have the luxury of playing at home.
The Lady Terrors are already up in Sugar Hill for their Class 6A quarterfinal showdown against Lanier High.
The Georgia High School Association lets the better seed host in the basketball playoffs up to the semifinals and finals, which are held at neutral site locations. Glynn and Lanier are both No. 1 seeds after having won their respective region tournaments.
To break the tie, the GHSA has a universal coin toss to determine which half of the bracket gets home-court advantage. This year, the flip went to the bottom half of the bracket, which was bad news locally with Glynn positioned at the top of the bracket.
So it was the flip of a coin, not their performance, that put the Lady Terrors on the road. We could be mad about how the GHSA uses a system that has to break ties with a coin flip, but we know how good this Glynn girls team is.
The Lady Terrors have lost only four games this year. It hasn’t really mattered where they have played games because almost each time they’ve walked onto the court, they’ve been the better team. We hope that remains the case today when they step onto the court at 6 p.m. in Sugar Hill.
The Brunswick boys are at home not because of a coin flip, but because their opponent was the No. 4 seed out of its region.
The Pirates host Douglas County at 7 p.m. with a team that is eerily similar to their run in 2017.
That season, the Pirates beat the buzzer in the second round for a last-second win and went on to reach the state finals before losing. This year’s run is still going after the Pirates pulled out a last-second win in the second round over Coffee County last week. Coffee had beaten Brunswick twice this season, but the Pirates won when it mattered the most.
Coach Chris Turner has built the Pirates’ program into one of the state’s best and most consistent. A win today would make it three appearances in the state semifinals since 2015. They deserve to have the gym packed to the brim today to cheer them on as they pursue another title.
We wish the best of luck to both the Brunswick boys and Glynn girls as they chase history. We hope to see both teams advance all the way to the state finals March 9 in Macon. But win or lose, we’re proud of all the players and coaches for how they have represented the Golden Isles.