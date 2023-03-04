Just about every child attending school in the United States has read or heard these two immortal lines of poetry:
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
It is the last stanza in the famous poem “Trees” written by the enlightened and talented American poet Joyce Kilmer.
Few would contest his knowledge of the real and aesthetic value of trees. Trees provide the air we breathe, producing the oxygen necessary to sustain the life of every creature in the Kingdom Animalia.
Of course, while maintaining the planet’s oxygen supply is the most important function of trees, it is not their only benefit. In addition to the beauty, they add to the landscape. They provide shelter from the scorching rays of the sun and from the full force of a hurricane wind.
It is because of all the benefits they offer that Georgia Power Co. and all other utilities should be challenged to find other solutions to this extreme policy of “cut down and remove.” Look at the awful eyesore Georgia Power left during the recent removal of 100-year-old plus oak trees on MLK Jr. Boulevard in the city.
Their absence has forever changed the character of the street and the homes that line it. No one needs to remind Georgia Power that it is trees that give yards, streets and communities character, not power lines. Imagine if the utility company decided to use this same strategy on Frederica Road or Kings Way.
There has to be other options. Why not, for instance, go underground with power lines? Finding a solution that is less destructive to the area’s aesthetics seems like it would be a worthwhile investment.
We hope residents who nay have lost the shade furnished by those beautiful oaks get a break on their electric bills when temperatures climb into the 90s, a frequent reach of the mercury during the summer months in this port city. Sitting outside in the yard in the mornings or afternoons also may be out of the question henceforth without the natural umbrella of the trees.
This is the South, a region of the nation well known for its sprawling oaks. We’re sure those who grew up here, as well as its many transplants and visitors, would like to keep it that way.
