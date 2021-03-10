On March 2, 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. At that time, no one really knew how the virus would shape the next year of our lives.
What started as an unknown became a global pandemic that affected every aspect of life.
We wondered when life may go back to normal. One year later, we can see something close to normal on the horizon.
The first time The News wrote about COVID-19 was in February 2020. In the 12-plus months since that first story on the coronavirus, we have written more than 1,000 articles about it. Many of those focused on the virus itself in some form or fashion, but there are also plenty of stories about how the pandemic has impacted daily life.
Terms like virtual learning, Zoom meetings and stay-at-home orders entered the popular parlance. We wrote about everything from people not being able to find cleaning supplies and toilet paper to how to stay entertained while sheltering in place.
In that time span, we have seen the toll the virus has taken. The first confirmed case in Glynn County was announced in mid-March last year. As of Tuesday, there have been 6,429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Glynn County. Since Gov. Kemp announced the state’s first case, there have been 830,114 confirmed cases in the state.
Of course, the worst thing to come from the pandemic has been the lives lost. There have been 15,647 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia with another 2,331 deaths probably caused by the virus. Glynn County has seen 145 of its citizens perish because of the virus. We mourn those who have died from this horrible disease and pray their friends and families find comfort in such difficult times.
As bad as the pandemic has been, there was still plenty of good news to report over the last year. People reached out to help those in need as the need grew larger during the pandemic. We found creative ways to celebrate while following needed health protocols.
We also gained a new appreciation for the frontline workers who have continued to work while the pandemic raged. Doctors and nurses have had to sacrifice a lot during this pandemic. We are in awe of the work they have done day in and day out as this pandemic has progressed.
We are also grateful for the workers who kept store shelves stocked to the best of their abilities, the teachers who had to adjust to virtual learning on the fly and the countless other jobs that we might have taken for granted before the pandemic.
Thankfully there is a light signaling a potential end to this year of darkness.
There are now three COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for use. It is a miracle of modern medicine that these vaccines were made so quickly.
As more and more people become vaccinated, a return to a more normal life will become possible. We will be forever grateful when that day finally arrives.