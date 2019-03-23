When he was a grad student at Gerogia Tech, Ryan Gravel came up with the creation of the Atlanta BeltLine. He did so in 1999, envisioning the project in his graduate thesis.
That idea would come to life as the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile transit greenway that changed Atlanta physically while also affecting the way of life for many of its residents.
Gravel recounted his story Thursday at College of Coastal Georgia as the first speaker in the 2019 Distinguished Speakers Series hosted by the College of Coastal Georgia Foundation. Gravel’s story is an important one for any area that is looking to improve, like Brunswick. Revitalization has been on the minds of a lot of local leaders, business owners and residents.
Most of those talks center around attracting more people to downtown Brunswick, which has already seen a lift from new restaurants, shops and additional living space.
“We are in the beginnings of a really radical transformation in the way that we build the cities around us, in the way that we live our lives,” said Gravel, who is an urban planner, designer and author. “And we’re just starting to see the beginnings of those conversations.”
The idea, though, is not enough by itself. It has to be the right idea that the entire community embraces.
That is one of the reasons why the BeltLine project has worked so well. Gravel said that neighborhoods fell in love with his proposal and took ownership of the project.
That is also part of the reason why the push to turn the Oglethorpe block into a conference center didn’t work. The News’ poll on the subject showed more than 94 percent of the 1,128 valid responses we received voting against it.
While downtown Brunswick is on the rise, the right idea is still needed to spark a true revival. It could be the proposal that Glynn County commissioner Allen Booker brought before the city commission Wednesday to create a cultural center on the block that could promote Gullah Geechee heritage. It is an idea worth looking into for the city.
Somewhere in a sea of innovation and ideas, the right one for our area is waiting to be found. Let the search begin.