If you have stepped outside lately, you have no doubt been inundated by the unbearable heat that has set up shop in the Golden Isles in July. This heat can even be felt after the sun goes down as recent days had the heat index still around 100 as late as 9:30 p.m.

Don’t expect any relief in the near future. The high temperature this week is expected to climb back into the high 90s and could even cross the triple-digit threshold — and that’s just the temperature. The heat index, which measures what the temperature feels like relative to the human body, could soar even higher.

