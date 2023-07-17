If you have stepped outside lately, you have no doubt been inundated by the unbearable heat that has set up shop in the Golden Isles in July. This heat can even be felt after the sun goes down as recent days had the heat index still around 100 as late as 9:30 p.m.
Don’t expect any relief in the near future. The high temperature this week is expected to climb back into the high 90s and could even cross the triple-digit threshold — and that’s just the temperature. The heat index, which measures what the temperature feels like relative to the human body, could soar even higher.
That means people will be looking for ways to beat the heat. For some, that may include bringing a substantial shade umbrella and cooling off with a dip in the ocean on a trip to the beach. There is something else to be wary of other than the heat at the beach — rip currents.
A rip current is a localized current that flows away from the shoreline toward the ocean and can be very dangerous to swimmers who get caught in one. According to the National Weather Service, there have been 60 fatalities in the U.S. this year because of rip currents. On top of that, rip current problems account for more than 80% of lifeguard rescues at beaches, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
Rip currents can be tough to see, but you may be able to by spotting gaps or dark areas in the lines where the waves break or foam and sediment being stretched out away from shore from an elevated part of the beach. If you plan to go to the beach, be sure to check for any rip current threats as the NWS will post warnings when there is the potential for dangerous rip currents.
If you happen to get caught in a rip current, it is important not to panic. Rip currents won’t pull you under water, just away from shore. You can escape a rip current by swimming parallel to the shore to get out of the current, which is typically no larger than 80 feet wide
The beaches in the Golden Isles can be tricky to navigate. Many a swimmer has found themselves in trouble because they find themselves on a sandbar and get surprised by how fast the rising tide comes in.
The key to combat these problems starts with knowledge. If you are going to the beach with a group, make sure that everyone knows the potential dangers and what to do if they get caught in that situation. That knowledge could help save a life.