We associate a lot of things with August — stifling heat, going back to school, football season gearing up. We already have one of those things while the other two are hopefully on their way, though a lot of that will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Something we don’t usually associate August with takes place Tuesday — runoff elections. The pandemic pushed back the primary elections from May to June. With a few races still unsettled from the primary, voters in the region are heading back to the polls Tuesday.
Runoff elections have, in the past, not garnered as much attention from voters. But that trend seems to be changing this year, at least in Glynn County. The board of elections’ figures show that early voting for this year’s primary runoff has nearly doubled that of the last two primary runoff elections.
That is a nice indicator that voters haven’t forgotten about these races. Each of the runoff races in Glynn County are for important posts. The Republican runoff primary features two races to determine who will be on their ballot come November — Glynn County Commission At-large Post 2 and Georgia Senate District 3. The Democrats have just one race left to determine, but it is an important one as it will decide who challenges incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter to see who will represent our area in the halls of Congress.
The pandemic has changed our elections in another way as many are doing so via absentee ballot. If you plan to vote absentee, your ballot must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can also cancel out an absentee ballot that hasn’t been cast and vote in person at their polling place if they wish.
If you didn’t take advantage of early voting and aren’t planning to vote absentee, please remember a few things while voting in person. Remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and there are precautions that should be taken to keep everyone safe.
While wearing a mask isn’t mandatory, it would be in the best interest of everyone for voters to wear one while casting their ballot. Voters will be required to stay 6 feet apart from each other and locations will be limited to 10 people, including poll workers. Voting equipment and surfaces will also be regularly cleaned.
If these inconveniences bother you, do not let them discourage you from casting your ballot. And don’t take out any frustration on the poll workers who are just doing their jobs. Even during a pandemic, it’s important for everyone to cast their vote, but we must do so safely.