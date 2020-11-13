If you are not registered to vote and are 18 years of age or older, now is the time to do so. There is a critically important runoff election on the horizon in Georgia which may very well be for control of the U.S. Senate.
Republicans have it and want to keep it. Democrats hope to capture the majority, and they have an excellent chance of doing so.
The last day to register to vote, whether planning to support the two Republican incumbents or their Democratic challengers, in the Senate runoff is Dec. 7. A Public Service Commission post also will be on the runoff ballot.
Georgians defending their two seats in the U.S. Senate are David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Perdue is completing his first six-term in the upper chamber of Congress and Loeffler is seeking election to the post she was appointed to by Gov. Brian Kemp following the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Two Democrats are challenging them in the runoff. Jon Ossoff is opposing Perdue and the Rev. Raphael Warnock is opposing Loeffler.
In this nation, where politics weigh heavily in decision- making, political affiliation means everything. Democrats are the dominant influence in the U.S. House of Representatives and the presumptive winner of the White House. If they manage to lasso the Senate, they will be in complete control of all of this nation’s law-making and policy-making decisions.
Republicans will strive hard to hold onto the Senate for this reason. Sustaining ownership of the 100-member chamber will strengthen the party’s ability to negotiate, stall or upend legislation and policies requiring congressional approval.
You will want to be part of determining whether one party will control all levels of the federal government or whether the two main political parties will share power in Congress.
You can play an important role by registering to vote before Dec. 7 and casting a ballot in advance or on the runoff election day.
Here are some other important dates to remember: Nov. 18, earliest day for the registrar’s office to mail an absentee ballot to registered voters; Dec. 14: the start of advanced in-person early voting; Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election day.