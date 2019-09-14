It can be disheartening when you feel like no one is listening to you. There are plenty of people in Brunswick who probably feel the EPA didn’t listen to them when it comes to the Terry Creek cleanup plan.
There were 67 private citizens who commented on the plan by supporting a full cleanup of Terry Creek instead of the EPA and Hercules’ proposal. The city and county commissions, and other groups in the community also felt the same way.
In fact, the only people that really didn’t support a full cleanup turned out were the EPA and Hercules, which is why the EPA is trying to move forward with that consent decree. The court has yet to approve the decree.
With that as a backdrop, you may just ask yourself what’s the point on commenting on such things if the EPA isn’t going to listen.
The Terry Creek result, combined with the restrictions the EPA has put on making a Freedom of Information Act request, makes it easy to infer the agency doesn’t really care what the public thinks.
The simple answer is it’s the right thing to do. When we don’t take advantage of our opportunity to participate in such decisions, we will eventually lose that opportunity. Whether or not the EPA listens to it, it is important for those who believe in their position to have it on the record.
The EPA is currently taking public comments on the LCP Chemicals Superfund site. While the proposal for the LCP site hasn’t been as controversial as Terry Creek, it is important that people who live here in Glynn County express how they feel about the plan.
We encourage all who are interested in the future of the LCP site to educate themselves on what the plan is and send their opinion to the EPA by emailing Pam Scully, remedial project manager with the EPA, at scully.pam@epa.gov or mail her at Pam Scully, US EPA-Region 4, 11th Floor, 61 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303, by Dec. 2.
Don’t let past decisions keep you from making your voice heard.