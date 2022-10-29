With all the changing attitudes and trends over these past several decades, it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell which is the most popular Halloween activity. Door-to-door haunts by costumed ghosts, goblins and witches are being gradually replaced by small people masked as their favorite superhero or cartoon or Disney character at controlled, organized trick-or-treating events like church carnivals and trunk-or-treating.
Parents decide what is best or preferred for young sons and daughters. That’s how it was in the past, is today and should always be.
For trunk-or-treaters and carnival-goers, safety concerns are almost nonexistent. Organizers of the day or early evening activities usually take great pains to provide a wholesome, fun and entertaining environment free of the stresses felt by parents when the entire neighborhood is game for the solicitation of yummies.
It is the neighborhood setting, still popular to many traditionalists, where the parents of trick-or-treaters and the occupants of residences inviting children to their door for sugary goodies ought to be the most focused on safety. The number of mishaps over the years have been too few to fret over, we are happy to say. The community would like to keep it that way,
Rule No. 1, young children should be escorted through the streets by mom or dad or another responsible adult or individual. Take a flashlight along just in case it’s needed. Not every street or home will be well-lit.
Rule No. 2, make sure the pathway to candied goodies is free of fire and clutter. It also is wise to provide some form of light where there are steps. You wouldn’t want to trip up a ghost on the prowl for tasty treasures, now would you?
Rule No. 3, give out and accept only wrapped candy. This puts everyone’s mind at ease. Save those delicious baked goods for friends and family.
Rule No. 4, walk, don’t drive. Vehicles and small children, especially masked and excited preteens, do not mix.
Rule No. 5, make sure a child’s costume fits well enough to allow for an unobstructed view and easy maneuverability.
Rule No. 6, respect those who do not observe Halloween. It is not a special occasion on everyone’s calendar. Homeowners can help children and their escorts identify those who observe it by leaving on a light on the front porch.
Have a safe and fun Halloween Monday, and good hunting and haunting to all.