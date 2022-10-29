With all the changing attitudes and trends over these past several decades, it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell which is the most popular Halloween activity. Door-to-door haunts by costumed ghosts, goblins and witches are being gradually replaced by small people masked as their favorite superhero or cartoon or Disney character at controlled, organized trick-or-treating events like church carnivals and trunk-or-treating.

Parents decide what is best or preferred for young sons and daughters. That’s how it was in the past, is today and should always be.

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.