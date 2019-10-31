One of our favorite times of year has arrived. Georgia-Florida weekend is back. The big game may be in Jacksonville, but the Golden Isles becomes Bulldog Central for the next few days.
To all the visitors who will be descending on the Isles over the next couple of days, we are glad to have you in our neck of the woods. The Golden Isles is the perfect place to stay while you gear up for this weekend’s clash in Jacksonville.
We are also glad that Bulldog fans will be making the trip to the Isles at least through 2023, and maybe through 2025. Thanks to a new agreement between the two universities and the city of Jacksonville, the rivalry clash will remain in Jacksonville through at least 2023, with a two-year option that would keep it there through 2025.
We’ve already expressed our happiness for that news, and hope that the powers that be realize that the game should stay in Jacksonville in perpetuity. Not only is it tradition, it’s also plays a big role in our local economy. We appreciate the $4 to $6 million a year the visitors that travel to the Golden Isles this weekend help bring to our area.
We know that all of you are excited to party at “Frat Beach” on Friday. We only ask a few things of you while you visit our area.
First, if you aren’t of drinking age, don’t drink. Aside from the fact that it is against the law, police in the area will be on the lookout for such offenses. You won’t get away with it.
Something else you won’t get away with is drinking and driving. In a world that has ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, not to mention taxi services, it is inexcusable for anyone to drive drunk. There are plenty of ways for you to get back to your home or hotel without endangering the lives of everyone else on the road.
Third, please pick up your trash. Part of the reason this area is so popular this time of year is our outstanding beaches. They only stay that way though if we don’t trash them up. So please pick up your trash so you can come back to a pristine coastline when you return to the area next year.
All of these problems can be avoided by doing one thing while you’re in the Isles — be responsible. It is a vacation for many people, but that doesn’t mean you should cast aside all responsibilities. We want you to enjoy yourselves, but we also want you to return home safely.
Enjoy your stay and Go Dawgs!