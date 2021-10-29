Few events can stir up a fan base like a great rivalry game. On Saturday, one of the greatest rivalries in the history of college football kicks off for the 100th time — though in true rivalry fashion, the two schools can’t agree on how many games they have played against each other. Florida has the total at 98 heading into Saturday while Georgia has it at 99.
The majority of the games in the rivalry have been played in Jacksonville. This has been a great benefit to the Golden Isles, which becomes a base of operations for Bulldog fans going to the game who don’t want to stay in Florida.
The good news is that the game will be staying in Jacksonville despite recent talks that it could move on campus. The Jacksonville City Council approved a contract Tuesday to keep the game in the city through at least 2023 with the schools having the option to extend the deal to 2025.
Georgia-Florida weekend is one of the biggest weekends for tourism in the Golden Isles. Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The News that the weekend typically draws between 15,000 and 20,000 people to the Isles. Generally, fans start to roll in Thursday and don’t leave until Sunday, McQuade said.
We are grateful that so many people choose to spend this fun and exciting weekend in the Golden Isles.
We expect Bulldog fans to be extremely enthusiastic this year for a few reasons. First, Georgia has clear and away been the best college football team so far this season. The Bulldogs have certainly earned their No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Second, last year’s festivities were marred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While we still need to be mindful of the pandemic, TIAA Bank Field will be at full capacity — 67,164 fans — this year after only allowing around 20% of that for the 2020 game due to COVID restrictions.
We hope all Bulldog fans coming to town have a great time, but we also want all to be safe.
If you plan to attend the annual gathering at the Coast Guard Beach, often referred to as “Frat Beach,” keep in mind that there is an alcohol ban in place for the weekend. While there will be a smaller police presence at the site, officers will be enforcing the ban.
If you plan to go out and enjoy the night life the Golden Isles has to offer on Friday and Saturday nights, we encourage you to have a plan in place if you drink. Have a designated driver, call an Uber or Lyft, or go old school and call a taxi service. There’s no excuse for risking your life and the lives of others by drinking and driving.
Georgia State Patrol will also be out in full force looking for those committing traffic violations. If you don’t want to spend game day behind bars in the county jail, don’t drink and drive.
We hope all of our visitors have a fun and safe weekend. Go Dawgs!