It’s hot and getting hotter, and everyone knows what that means. People are in search of water. Swimming pools, rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds and the Atlantic Ocean — if it’s a place to escape the heat by cooling the body in water, then it’s fair game. It’s an irresistible magnet and will remain so through September.
Residents of the Golden Isles are especially lucky this time of year. Miles of shoreline, rivers and creeks provide them plenty of unobstructed access to water. It’s an abundancy that ensures endless hours of water fun.
But there is a downside to consider, and wise parents do. Among those drawn to water are young children, many of whom are unaware of the potential dangers that often await their blinding attraction to water.
The tragic loss of young lives continues to mount. Each year there are reports of accidental drownings in Georgia from the shore to the mountains to the Alabama state line, most all of them preventable.
If only someone had thought to lock the gate or if only someone had remained vigilant, the grief-stricken may lament.
When around water, keep a sharp eye on your children. Stay within grasping distance of young ones, including those who know how to swim. In the ocean, the impressive talents of young ones are often easily diminished or entirely neutralized by waves and a swift undertow.
While the consumption of alcohol is allowed on the beaches in Glynn County, don’t drink when responsible for young lives. Heat, sun and alcohol often conspire to dull the senses regardless of how much imbibers think they can retain control of their faculties. Alcohol can confuse time, blur vision, dim alertness and retard response.
Glynn County has already experienced several scares this early in the official summer season. Fortunately for all, each situation concluded well, though perhaps not before giving parents the fright of their lives.
Lifeguards do a great job, but refrain from thinking children are perfectly safe wherever they are posted. Even the careful watchfulness of these safety sentinels can miss the last glimpse of a small child going under water in a crowd.
Enjoy the beach and return home with fond memories.