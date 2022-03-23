Thinking of spring may conjure a wide variety of pleasant images such as pretty flowers, glorious sunsets, kids playing baseball and others that come along with the season. While those images aren’t wrong per se, they cover up our memories of some of the less great things that spring brings like sand gnats — or no-see-ums if you prefer — that viciously attack any human skin they can around dusk.
One of the biggest problems during springtime is the March winds and April showers that bring May flowers. The Golden Isles got a taste of that on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, the first official day of spring.
Dangerous thunderstorms passed through the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning, wreaking havoc on the area. Power outages were numerous, especially on St. Simons Island where more than 7,000 people were without power around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Georgia Power’s power outage map.
When you look at how such storms form, it’s easy to see why it happens so much during the spring. The combination of cooler air from winter mixing with the warmer air associated with spring helps provide the necessary ingredients for violent thunderstorms.
As we are likely to see more such storms during the next few months, be sure you are prepared for the next one.
The first step is understanding the lingo when it comes to weather. A thunderstorm is considered severe when it has either hail one inch or greater, winds exceeding 57.5 mph or a tornado.
The National Weather Service may issue a watch or a warning for storms. A severe thunderstorm/tornado watch means that the conditions are favorable for a thunderstorm or tornado. A severe thunderstorm/tornado warning means that a severe storm or tornado has been spotted by eyewitnesses or indicated on radar.
Though they can occur at any time, thunderstorms are most common during the afternoon and evening hours. The best way to prepare for such an event is to have a plan in place and make sure the entire household knows about it.
If you are outside when a thunderstorm rolls up, be sure to go indoors and check to see how bad the storm is. If a tornado is on the way, seek shelter in a basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. Don’t forget to bring your pets with you. Having an emergency kit with cleaning and medical supplies, nonperishable food and water is also a good idea.
The most important thing is to pay attention to your surroundings. Check the weather and make sure you are prepared if a situation deteriorates. Storms like the one this weekend can happen quickly. Now is the time to make sure you are prepared for the next one.