The world may be in a different new normal thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some things that we can expect to happen despite the pandemic. One of the big things we all need to be aware of is severe weather.
Spring is always a tumultuous time when it comes to severe weather. Strong thunderstorms capable of producing dangerous conditions seem to appear more frequently as we transition from winter’s cooler weather to the searing temperatures of summer.
We got an unwelcome reminder of just how furious these storms can be the past couple of days. A storm system that wreaked havoc across most of the South is responsible for the deaths of at least 34 people.
The National Weather Service told The Associated Press that preliminary assessments point to at least 27 tornadoes touching down in the region.
One of those tornadoes struck close to our area. The NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Odum in Wayne County. While dozens of homes were destroyed by the twister, thankfully no lives were lost.
With all of us spending more time at home because of the pandemic, it is important that you have a tornado plan the entire family knows. To make sure everyone in your home is on the same page should a situation arise, rehearse the plan together.
The first part of your plan, according to the American Red Cross, should be identifying a safe place in your home where the entire household, pets included, can gather safely to wait for a tornado to pass. A basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows would be among the best choices for a safe spot.
One place that isn’t safe in a tornado is a mobile home. If you live in one, it is imperative that you have a sturdier building or shelter you can flee to in the event of a tornado.
It is vitally important to stay alert when there is the potential for bad weather, especially if you live somewhere vulnerable to high winds. If you have to move to an outdoor shelter or another location, you don’t want to be doing it in the middle of the storm. Stay up-to-date on the changing conditions and be prepared to act at the first sign of trouble.
There are also things you can do around the home to prepare for a storm. Make sure there is no loose debris that could become a projectile. Keep trees trimmed so that the wind can blow through them and get rid of diseased or dead limbs before they break or snap off when a strong storm roars through.
Hopefully, this spring will be a quiet one for tornadoes, but get ready now in case the next one comes through your neighborhood.