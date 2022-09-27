It is hard to stay focused on daily routines when Mother Nature is holding a loaded shotgun and aiming it in your direction. Ian, ascending to hurricane status Monday, is aimed in our general — very general as of yesterday — direction.
Shaky nerves can become even more of a hindrance to clear thinking when state officials begin preparing for the worst in advance of Ian’s landfall.
Suddenly everyone is an expert, even though many of us haven’t the slightest clue what a hurricane in the Caribbean tracking toward the shores of the United States is going to do. So many variables are at play, including barometric pressure zones and water temperature. Even the experts are reluctant to publicly say for sure given the fickle nature of Atlantic storms. Anyone who has followed or been through one of nature’s temper tantrums understands how unpredictable they can be.
Those who have lived in the region the past decade or so or in other coastal areas have by now memorized the drill.
For starters, they know there is no need to panic. Ian is still a good distance from our region of the state and there are plenty of expert eyes and minds following its every move. In addition to the National Hurricane Center and the brave pilots and staff who fly into these storms to collect data, there are a ton of meteorologists scattered about who are interpreting the information.
In addition to them, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, as well as federal and other state agencies, and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency are in close contact with the hurricane center. Decisions they make are based on advice from hurricane experts and what they know the community can handle. Much of that knowledge is based on past experiences.
Meanwhile, as weather experts and this newspaper have often urged, organize or review your plan for extreme foul weather and other emergency situations. Visit ready.gov for a guide on how to build your disaster preparedness kit.
Make sure you have everything you will need in the event hurricane or tropical storm force winds reach us and cut off connections to water and power. Check prescription medicine, ascertaining whether what you have will be enough, and the pantry for food that can be consumed during utility outages.
Early forecasts have the center of Ian moving northward through the state just west of the coast as a tropical storm this week, but that could change.