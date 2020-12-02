The Golden Isles’ mild, temperate climate is a great boon to our area. It allows for more outdoor activities — like golf, bike riding, hiking, kayaking, etc. — to be enjoyed year-round. You can usually hit the links or the outdoor activity of your choice on almost any calendar day. That’s why our friends from up north like to fly south for the winter to our patch of paradise on the coast.
Despite that, it does get cold sometimes in the Golden Isles. We are getting our first dose of cold fall weather this week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s the next couple of days while the nighttime lows will dip into the 30s.
While this trend won’t last all week — the high is expected to be back into the 60s and 70s by the weekend — it will become more frequent as we count down the days to winter. While winter in the Isles may be nothing like the Northeastern U.S. or Canada, it still can get dangerously cold here. Before it arrives in full force, now is a good time to make sure you are prepared for the season.
If you are going to be on the road late at night and early in the morning, be alert for any potential freeze warnings. It doesn’t take an ice storm to cause patches of ice to form on roadways. Temperatures near freezing can do the trick. Extra care should be taken when crossing bridges. As that sign before every bridge tells you, they do have a tendency to ice before the roads do.
If you hit a patch of ice, stay calm and try not to overcorrect. Do what you can to keep the car going in its intended direction, which is usually accomplished by doing as little as possible as the car passes over the ice. Don’t slam on the brakes and try to keep the steering wheel straight.
Another crucial cold weather consideration is having a plan for outdoor pets. Bringing them indoors is the easiest solution but if that is not an option, be sure they have protection from the elements. A pet that lives outdoors is part of the family. Don’t leave them to fend for themselves on a cold night.
Home gardeners will also want to take appropriate measures to protect any flowers, fruits or vegetables they don’t want to be damaged by the bitter cold.
Now is the time to drag out your winter clothes from wherever you have them stored. You may not need that heavy coat or big sweater every day, but you will need them. Bundle up, stay warm and stay alert this winter.