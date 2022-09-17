After a slow start to the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are starting to heat up with activity. Hurricane Earl was spinning in the Atlantic just a week ago. It didn’t threaten the United States, but it did still cause trouble with rip current warnings up and down the East Coast last weekend.

It didn’t take long for another named storm to follow up Earl. Tropical Storm Fiona formed this week. As of Friday afternoon, Fiona was just east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to continue west and impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands by Saturday.

