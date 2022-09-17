After a slow start to the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are starting to heat up with activity. Hurricane Earl was spinning in the Atlantic just a week ago. It didn’t threaten the United States, but it did still cause trouble with rip current warnings up and down the East Coast last weekend.
It didn’t take long for another named storm to follow up Earl. Tropical Storm Fiona formed this week. As of Friday afternoon, Fiona was just east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to continue west and impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands by Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center said Fiona is expected to strengthen gradually in the Caribbean Sea and could be close to hurricane strength as it approaches the Dominican Republic on Sunday night or early Monday.
Where Fiona goes after that remains to be seen. Some models have it turning more north and staying out to sea. Other models have it hugging closer to the coastal U.S., which means it could threaten the Golden Isles.
Tropical weather impacting the Isles is nothing new. We’ve seen the damage done by such storms in recent years. Some people are still recovering from the damage done by Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Hermine in 2016, and Hurricane Irma in 2017. It’s worth noting that all of these storms hit the Isles in September or October.
Fiona may not come this way, but it is far too early to tell that right now. That’s why it is important to be prepared for the storm should Fiona target the East Coast.
The first thing to do is to have a plan for if a storm approaches and make sure everyone in your household knows it. It’s also important to have an emergency kit ready just in case you need to leave quickly. Go to www.ready.gov/kit for some ideas on what you should keep in an emergency kit.
Even if Fiona were to hit the Isles as a tropical storm, it could still cause plenty of problems for the area. Heavy rains have caused significant flooding in parts of Glynn County the last few years, including in July 2021 when a tropical storm that was supposed to pass by without much incident stalled and dumped copious amounts of rain on the area.
There is a chance Fiona stays away from the Golden Isles, but it is foolish to take that risk. Nobody in the Isles should be panicking about Fiona, but we should all make sure we are prepared in case the worst happens.