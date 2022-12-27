A local elderly couple on their way North to spend Christmas with their children said they were compelled to turn around on Interstate 95 and head home about a third of the way into the trip. The reasons: inclement weather and dangerously rude drivers.
Intermittent showers Wednesday along much of I-95 starting in South Carolina played a role in their decision. It made for hazardous road conditions.
What turned the travel plan into a nightmare, the major factor behind their decision to return to the Isles, was the rudeness and recklessness of other motorists. Lowering their own speed between 60 to 65 mph, they stayed put in the right lane. Because of reduced visibility due to the amount of highway spray blanketing their vehicle by each passing 18-wheeler, it was a safe speed to them.
What convinced them to finally abandon the trip was not the rain or the continuous passing of trucks, cars and SUVs. It was the actions of many of the leap-frogging drivers. After flying by the slower moving elderly couple, a couple that obviously was being deliberately cautious in less than ideal weather conditions, passing vehicles would jump out in front of them just inches from their front bumper, prompting them to hit their brakes to avoid a collision.
Quoting Ellen Griswold, wife of Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a popular seasonal movie released in 1989, the couple decided they did not want to “spend the holidays dead” and returned home.
This is a reminder that not everyone feels comfortable driving the maximum speed limit of 70 mph on I-95, young and old alike whether in good or foul weather. By law, they do not have to, either. The minimum posted speed limit much of the way is 45 mph, a far cry from 70 or the 80 mph drivers who think they are on a racetrack go.
Those who feel violated or perturbed when approaching slower traffic should petition their transportation departments or lawmakers for a higher minimum speed limit. It is a safer alternative to trying to intimidate slower motorists by riding their rear bumper or almost causing a wreck by pulling immediately in front of them after passing.
Stop being aggressive. Slow down. We’re losing too many loved ones on our roads and highways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021. It disturbingly reflects a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.
That ought to say it all.