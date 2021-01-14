We have used this space a lot to talk about the importance of having patience. While there is no doubting the virtue of having patience, it’s especially important to be reminded of that fact in chaotic times.
Patience has been a key component to getting through the global pandemic. COVID-19 has affected all walks of life from how we interact with each other to how far apart we stand from each other while standing in line at the store. We all have patiently waited, with masks on, for a time when we didn’t have to wear masks anymore.
Now that we have two effective vaccines against COVID-19, it’s important to maintain that patience. The rollout of the vaccine has been tough as there has been a lot of people trying to get appointments to get it.
Health care professionals received the first doses of the vaccine in December. The group of people eligible to receive the vaccine was expanded to first responders and persons over the age of 65 last week.
The Coastal Health District started taking appointments for those eligible last Thursday but announced Monday that it was temporarily halting scheduling vaccination appointments due to the overwhelming response it has received. It’s important to note that none of the appointments that have already been made are being canceled.
Residents can go to covid19.gachd.org to register to receive a notification when appointments open back up. Keep in mind that registering for the notification doesn’t guarantee a vaccine appointment.
If you are a veteran who gets health care through the Veterans Administration, the VA said it will contact those who are eligible to schedule appointments.
One of the issues the health department is facing is supply. The vaccine is supplied to the federal government and divvied up to the states. States then dish out the vaccine to health departments and other health care providers and pharmacies.
There is a great demand for the vaccine all across the country. The health department had a vaccine order cut by 50 percent of what it requested so that doses could be spread around.
We understand that people are eager to get the vaccine and go back to a life closer to normal, but please be patient as the process unfolds. Lashing out at health officials won’t help you get a vaccine appointment any sooner.
While we wait for everyone to get the vaccine, it’s important that we continue to follow the guidelines laid out by health officials. We are already seeing a rise in cases locally.
Let’s nip it in the bud before it gets any worse by washing our hands often, wearing a mask when in public and following social distancing guidelines.