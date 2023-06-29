Millions of Americans will celebrate the 247th birthday of the nation on July 4th. While a goodly portion of them will do so by offering a quiet toast to family, friends and guests, many others will observe the country’s July 4, 1776, birthdate loudly, and some very loudly with parties that will spill out into the streets.
Two hundred forty-seven years. Not bad for an experimental form of government.
Then there are those who will salute Independence Day and another year of this nation’s survival with something more than a handful of crackling sparklers. They will express themselves with a bang, with colorfully booming aerial and ground explosions.
There is nothing wrong with that. It is perfectly legal in Georgia. As long as the noise-making ends at the proper hour, residents can make a day or night of it.
Every year, though, a growing segment of the population asks — no, make that implores — Fourth of July revelers to take their family pets into consideration when igniting firecrackers and other popping favorites. Many even request that people refrain from using fireworks all together. The explosions frighten animals. They frighten some people, too, especially small children.
It would be a friendly gesture to keep that in mind if planning a day or evening of pyrotechnic fare. Yes, it is the right of individuals to observe the special holiday as they see fit, including with whistles and bangs triggered by sulfur and potassium nitrate if it is their preferred method of observing the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain.
Revelers can be mindful of neighbors who have pets by trying to soften or minimize the impact of the noise caused by fireworks. At the very least, they could make the opposite side or opposite end of the yard ground zero for setting off explosions.
It is not a requirement. It’s just the neighborly thing to do if at all possible.
One other recommendation: adults who plan to highlight their July Fourth celebrations with fireworks or who plan to monitor the handling of firecrackers by young children should do so before consuming alcohol. Beer, wine and liquor tend to tamper with coordination and timing and sometimes inspire people to take risks they ordinarily would not take.