Millions of Americans will celebrate the 247th birthday of the nation on July 4th. While a goodly portion of them will do so by offering a quiet toast to family, friends and guests, many others will observe the country’s July 4, 1776, birthdate loudly, and some very loudly with parties that will spill out into the streets.

Two hundred forty-seven years. Not bad for an experimental form of government.

More from this section

Pinova plant to close permanently

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 