Hard work is an attribute that is built into the American experience. Most of us understand that to achieve something, it takes rolling up your sleeves and working to make your dreams come true. Unfortunately, there is a smaller group of people who seem bent on trying to siphon money from those that earn it honesty.
Scammers are always on the prowl looking to pry open the checkbooks of hard-working citizens. This isn’t the first time we’ve written about it, and it probably won’t be the last. The people that perpetrate these frauds are always working on their next scheme.
The latest scam going around the Golden Isles involves real estate. A couple recently found a good deal for a home in the Waverly Pines community advertised on Facebook. After checking out the home, the couple put money down up front to the tune of $550.
It turns out that the people who placed the ad weren’t the owners of the home. The actual home owner told the couple he did not know either person who claimed to represent his property, and he was already engaged in a legitimate closing for the home.
For police, it wasn’t the first time they had heard of this scam or one of the alleged people behind it. Officer Earl Wilson, spokesman for the Glynn County Police Department, told The News that a “very competitive housing market increases the likelihood of scammers.”
“In most of these scams, folks are sending money by wire transfer and there is no recovery of funds,” Wilson said. “It is not an uncommon occurrence, here and across the nation.”
While this trend is common, there are some warning flags people should look out for when looking for a home. If a person request to have money wired, Wilson said that is a sign that the process might not be legitimate. Other signs include not being able to have direct contact with a seller or renter, and hyped up pitches to act quickly that don’t let you see the residence in question.
People looking to rent have also been targeted by scammers. Another recent incident in Glynn County included a scam artist renting out a place that was already occupied and not for rent. If you are looking for more tips to combat housing scams, you can find them at www.usa.gov/housing-scams.
The only way to combat these scams is to do your homework. Take note of the tips offered by the county police. If a deal looks too good to be true, be sure to do everything you can to make sure it is legitimate.