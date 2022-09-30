Predicting what a hurricane will do is a tough endeavor. Meteorologists and forecasters do their best to show what track a storm will take, but there are numerous factors that go into determining where a storm will actually go.
There is a reason why the National Hurricane Center uses a cone to show the areas that might be affected by a storm. The fact that meteorologists can predict what these massive storms might do with some degree of certainty is impressive. We are always grateful for the hard work they do in trying to predict something that can be so unpredictable.
We say this because we know there will inevitably be people upset that Hurricane Ian tracked back further to the east than was originally anticipated. Ian is expected to pass our area offshore some time late Thursday night or early Friday morning instead of having a more direct impact on our area.
Nobody should let the fact that Ian won’t directly hit the Isles take away from the dangers the storm will still bring. Even if it passes offshore, Ian is still a massive storm with an influence that will be felt along Southeast Georgia.
As of Thursday morning, the area was still under storm surge and tropical storm warnings. While less rain is now forecasted to fall on the area, there will still be a significant amount of rain accompanying the storm.
The Isles will still be feeling the effects of Ian on Friday. Forecasters say conditions from Ian should start to improve Friday afternoon, but there could still be plenty of damage done by Ian in the meantime. High winds could knock down trees or branches. Storm surge and rain could cause flooding. Caution will still be needed for anyone who plans to be out and about today.
The good news is that a lot of Isles residents have taken this threat seriously from the beginning. City and county governments were quick to offer help early in the week with supplies such as sandbags so that people could protect their homes and businesses, and plenty of people took both up on their offer.
Isles residents have been very vigilant throughout this ordeal, but it is not over yet. Now is not the time to lose focus. Keep an eye on the weather and follow the instructions of local officials.
Hopefully by the time Ian passes by, damage will be minimal.