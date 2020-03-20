These are trying times for sure. What a mess. What a scary mess.
Many of us feel surrounded by bad omens, potential dangers. To begin with, there's the culprit in all of this: coronavirus. Most of us are doing everything in our limited personal power to keep our distance from this invisible monster. But the possibility of an ambush, walking into it when passing someone who's been reckless, is real and always in the back of our minds.
There's the job security issue too. Employee or employer – makes no difference. It's all the same. Survival is the goal of all. Diseases and sick economies do not discriminate.
Can the business we own ride out this awful storm? Can the company we work for remain standing with the loss of so much commerce? Questions, questions, questions. And never any positive ones.
Tension at home and at the workplace is building. Will the day come when any of us honestly feels safe again?
The short answer, yes. The long answer: it depends. It depends on how long any of us, business or individual, can tread tough and uncertain times. Some will simply give up. Others will struggle and lose. Survivors will be the ones who struggle and refuse to quit.
Meanwhile, there's something we all can do to soften the hardships. During this struggle, we can cling hard and fast to our humanity. We can be kind to everyone. Considerate of others.
Follow the example of people like the Rev. Jim Crandall and his daughter, Amy Crandall, who showed up at Manna House Friday to prepare sandwiches for those who have less than nothing. Or the Rev Jim McIlrath, who invited all to sit in their cars, roll down a window, and listen to or pray with him. And countless other volunteers, like those at Safe Place, who remain on the front lines of human compassion despite threats from an unseen disease.
Be nice. Be thoughtful. Be generous. The more of us who embrace these concepts, the better off all of us will be.
Who knows. God willing, we'll all come out this in one piece.