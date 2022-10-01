OK, Golden Islanders, relax. Inhale, exhale; inhale, exhale. Repeat as often as necessary to calm frayed nerves.
Ian is gone. It is nothing more than a bad memory to some, a curious visitor to others.
To many, though, it was an inconvenience. To some, a minor one. To others, more than a minor passing.
Schools closed, businesses shut down or interrupted their schedules, and gads of people braced for a tropical storm turned hurricane. Children lost two days of schooling, if only temporarily, and businesses lost money, but they were ready for whatever Ian was packing and would bring to the Isles.
In the end, Ian proved to be little more than a headache to some but a vandalistic bother to many property owners, particularly those with trees. They woke up Friday morning to discover a back-bending chore awaiting their attention after gusty winds left their yards littered with snapped branches, wet moss and other debris.
Some private and commercial property owners had to deal with flooding, another destructive side of Atlantic storms. With persistence, insurance policies will quickly repair any damage caused by rising water.
Just chalk it all up to one of the “unperks” of living on the Atlantic seaboard. At the same time, be grateful Brunswick and the Golden Isles dodged another major disaster, unlike some coastal communities farther south. Ian hit them with a thousand pound sledgehammer, and it will be months, if not years, before all is back to normal. For others, especially for those who lost loved ones in the storm, it will be a lifetime. The death toll in Florida from Ian had topped 20 early Friday.
Thanks to the officials who kept the Isles informed from the time Ian posed a threat to the time it didn’t, the media for getting out the details, and Mother Nature for, once again, steering the brunt of the storm a safe distance from our shores, Brunswick and the Golden Isles emerged a tad bruised but very much intact.
For those who believe in the power of prayer, pray our good fortune holds. For those who feel otherwise, keep your fingers crossed and hope our luck holds.
Words like “good fortune” and “luck” are appropriate when considering the vast destruction and tragic loss of life in Florida wrought by Ian.