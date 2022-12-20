December is often described as the month with the greatest impact on the greatest number of people. It radiates with tidings of joy, inspires fellowship, love, peace.
December is often described as the month with the greatest impact on the greatest number of people. It radiates with tidings of joy, inspires fellowship, love, peace.
It is the season for giving, of thinking of others.
The Salvation Army knows this as well as most. Because it deals most every day with human tragedy, despair and want, it attempts to tap into the December spirit of goodwill and giving in many ways. It must succeed in its efforts in order to help others today, tomorrow, four or six months from now.
The red kettles and bell ringers at the entrances of businesses that permit their presence are the most visible of the charity organization’s seasonal fundraising campaigns. Coins and bills dropped into the kettles fill a lot of need. They pay the electric bill of a family down on its luck or the monthly rent for the roof that shelters a mother and her children from the elements.
Red kettle donations might be used to purchase medicine for an elderly man or woman struggling on a fixed income or to assist a family at Christmastime. The bellringers and kettles, as well as charitable folks who fill them with donations, are that important.
Imagine the crimp in assistance that would occur if something prevented the Salvation Army from being able to post the red kettles or bell ringers at popular store entrances during this season of giving.
The Brunswick outpost of the Salvation Army does not have to imagine it. It recently experienced it firsthand. COVID-19 struck, sidelining much of its collection effort. There is no telling how much the charity lost, money it will be unable to distribute to destitute individuals and families.
The community can take steps to minimize or totally neutralize the void created by COVID. Those who are able can help make up for the lost collections, ensure the Salvation Army has the means to aid the men, women and children in our community when it is needed the most. People can mail or drop off a donation to the organization.
During this season of giving, be generous to the Salvation Army, an organization that is in the business of giving 24/7, all 365 days of the year.
