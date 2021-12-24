Some of the best Christmas presents I received were those I was not expecting. Those are the ones that have the most significant impact. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning and finding the most beautifully wrapped gift under your tree. It is the best-looking of all the gifts. After inspecting the tag, you find out that it is yours. You are the lucky person. You eagerly open the present, trying not to damage the wrapping paper. When you finally get the box opened, you find a book. As you open this remarkable book, these words fill the pages: May you always be filled with the Hope of Christmas.
The Hope of Christmas is the most precious and beautiful gift ever given. What is the Hope of Christmas? In a Word — Jesus! As I said, the best gifts have the most significant impact. The moment Jesus was born, the hope that had seemed lost entered the world once again. This powerful hope caused the wise men to journey hundreds of miles to bring gifts to the newborn King.
If you try to define Christmas with one word, what word would you choose: Christ, peace, love, joy, festive, merry or some other word? We could use so many words to describe Christmas. However, I want to focus on hope. Christmas is Hope!
For hope to exist, unfortunately, it looks like there must be hopelessness first. Hopelessness is such a dreadful thing. Almost two years have passed since COVID-19 showed up in our lives and upended everything that we took for granted. Our life was stable. Our loved ones were safe. We could travel anywhere we wanted to without restrictions or worries. Then, suddenly we experienced a pandemic and an unexpected change in our life. COVID-19 and its successive variants continuously change our lives in every aspect — in the personal sense, with families, the workplace, and religious communities. This, along with other events, breeds a hopeless feeling.
Life is no longer as we once knew it. We keep waiting for things to get back to normal. We are all trying to figure out how to navigate our daily lives. We are dealing with a different state of mind, even celebrating religious liturgies. We are trying to figure out how we can be together with family and friends during this time.
In the meantime, we have become more disconnected from our friends and family members. We have had to learn to get comfortable functioning in the digital world with things like FaceTime and Zoom if we want to stay connected.
What we need most of all today is hope: Hope that things will change, hope that our lives will be better, and hope that will renew our hearts and minds. In the book of Romans, it says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (15:13).
One of the important messages of Christmas is the hope found in Jesus Christ. He is God’s hope. During this time of year, we see many houses decorated with Christmas lights as we travel around. While the lights are lovely and provide visual satisfaction, the symbol of light expresses a deeper meaning. Light is life, as the creation teaches us. Light is true because when a light is shining, we can recognize everything and each other. Light is also love because from there comes the warmth that warms us as in family and friends. We always need this kind of light, which is hope, particularly in these challenging times. But we must also share this same light of hope.
We need to generate hope and transmit hope to every person, from children to the elderly. We hope that tomorrow will be better. Firmly believing that we will breathe and share the same hope, we experience when family and friends gather. This light of hope reminds us that we have always known how to overcome obstacles and tough times because even the smallest light is stronger than the deepest darkness. Just as total darkness cannot hold back the light of a tiny flame, so does even the smallest increment of hope provide joy and purpose. That is the remarkable thing about hope.
Do you want to experience joy, peace, and hope this Christmas? The key is believing! When you believe God’s Word, the God of Hope, He will fill you with all joy and peace. So regardless of how defeating things may look, we cannot stop believing. We cannot lose hope. In the book of Proverbs, we find these words, “When hope is crushed, the heart is crushed” (Proverbs 13:12). So we cannot afford to stop hoping. If we do, we risk losing our joy. So do not ever stop believing in hope. We have received the greatest gift we could ever receive — Jesus, and the hope He brings fills the pages in the book of God’s Word. Jesus is the Hope of Christmas, and He is the reason we celebrate.