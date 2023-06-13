‘Tis the season to be careful when around or in the path of wildlife. It is important for beachgoers to remain mindful of the critters that inhabit the seashore and for everyone to exercise extreme caution when in the sights of our furry wildlife friends.
It can be a matter of life or death for all, both human and nonhuman. A variety of sea turtles and birds depend on an uninterrupted and undisturbed visit to the sandy shoreline.
Do not hinder or block turtles that come ashore to deposit eggs. It is challenging enough for these threatened reptiles to make it ashore with natural enemies about and with all the boating and fishing activity.
As careful as we are, accidents can and do happen.
Try to remember their landlubbing cousins too, namely the diamondback terrapins, the species that prefers the marsh. When safely able to, guide them from danger. Escort them off the roads and highways, though never at the risk of your own health and safety.
Keep children and pets off the dunes to protect homesteading fowl like oystercatchers and Wilson’s plovers, along with other species of birds. You would not want uninvited guests stomping around your home, so stay away from theirs.
Then there’s the wildlife that pose a potential danger to humans, including poisonous snakes. There are a raft of books and internet sites that include warnings and photos of the slithering vipers to avoid. Take a few minutes to learn which ones can be deadly or a major health hazard in your state and region of residence. Follow the recommendations of experts.
Last but not least, beware of cute and cuddly looking creatures like raccoons and their furry friends, including foxes and opossums. That small, four-legged animal you are just dying to pet could be deadlier than you ever imagined. It could be carrying rabies, and as most everyone knows, if left undetected or untreated, rabies can kill.
It is best to leave the native wildlife alone. Do not feed or do anything else that might encourage them to hang around or think the two of you are “bffs.” Keep pet food bowls inside.
It is just early June and already the Glynn County Health Department is reporting the community’s first brush with a rabid animal this summer season. A rabid fox was captured by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Blythe Island.