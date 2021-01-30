What’s yellow and long with wheels, has a flashing light atop the roof in the rear and can be seen on most roads twice a day carrying a cargo more precious than all the gold on the planet?
The answer, of course, are school buses. Their very size and well-lighted exteriors before dawn and after early dawn make them highly visible on neighborhood streets and major highways to pedestrians and motorists. They’re even more visible during daylight hours.
Yet they are still vulnerable moving targets.
One such mishap occurred Friday, and let us say now that Glynn County can count its lucky stars. While children on the bus were transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick, no serious injuries were reported.
A vehicle ran into the back of the bus at U.S. 82 and Galilee Road. Thirteen children, mostly high school students, went to the hospital to be checked out by health professionals.
Initial details were sketchy. All law enforcement was able to say early Friday was that the vehicle that ran into the bus was a minivan. What exactly happened was not disclosed. We pray the driver and any passengers who might have been in the vehicle were not seriously injured.
The accident serves as a reminder to all motorists to be extra careful and alert when approaching school buses. They make frequent stops and not always in places drivers might be expecting. They also may remain stopped for an extended period of time, depending on the number of children getting on, as well as the age and state of wakefulness of the elementary, middle school or high school students hitching a ride.
Anticipate the same stops, which might seem abrupt to motorists not paying close attention, in the afternoons following school dismissals.
According to the National Safety Council, 13,000 children and adults were injured in accidents where school buses were involved in 2018, the most recent year statistics are available. Of that number, 117 lost their lives. Both figures include school bus drivers, bus passengers, vehicle passengers and pedestrians.
Be careful out there. One injured child is one too many.