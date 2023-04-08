Do not become one of the nine Americans who will perish on the nation’s highways today, tomorrow or any day because of a distraction. Keep eyes on the road ahead at all times.
This is the message being trumpeted this month in Georgia and the rest of the country by national and state highway safety officials. Too many lives are lost each year due to something that is avoidable: distracting driving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions against it with the alarming fact that nine people are killed each day in America because someone fell victim to a distraction. In 2020 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that distracted driving took 3,142 lives and injured another 324,652.
The numbers represent more than just drivers. They include passengers, as well as adults and children in other vehicles in the path of distracted drivers. Add pedestrians among the dead and injured also.
Highway safety officials define a distraction as any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving. Cellphones are at the top of the list. Although their use is illegal when behind the wheel of a moving vehicle in most states, there are drivers who will risk their lives and the lives of others to answer or make a call or text. In Georgia, it is legal only if use is hands free.
National data collected by highway safety officials attribute 12% of the distracted driver casualties to cellphone use.
Parents concerned about the safety of their children will remind them often that talking on a phone, texting or trying to read a text while driving is a dangerous habit. It can cost them their life or the life of someone else. Drivers in the 15 to 20 age bracket make up the largest group involved in fatal crashes when using cellphones or other electronic devices, according to highway safety officials.
Safety experts urge parents and guardians to set a good example for young drivers, including future drivers in the family. They can by staying away from cellphones and other electronic devices that will vie for attention when operating a vehicle.
Other distractions include eating or drinking while driving, chatting with passengers, grooming or trying to use a navigation device. Safety officials say fidgeting with radio or climate control adjustments can be just as deadly when steering a moving vehicle.
Live to know your grandchildren. Drive carefully.